Den 11 december 2018 observationsnoterades aktierna i Ahlsell AB (publ) med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Quimper AB. Den 13 februari 2019 offentliggjorde Quimper AB ett pressmeddelande med information om att erbjudandet har accepterats av aktieägare i sådan utsträckning att Quimper AB äger och kontrollerar mer än 93,9 % av utestående aktier i Ahlsell AB (publ) och att erbjudandet fullföljs. Idag den 19 februari inkom Ahlsell AB (publ) med en ansökan till Nasdaq Stockholm AB om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. Igår den 18 februari offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget ansökt om avnotering. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Ahlsell AB (publ) (AHSL, ISIN-kod SE0009155005, orderboks-ID 128388) ska observationsnoteras. On December 11, 2018, the shares in Ahlsell AB (publ) were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Quimper AB. On February 13, 2019, Quimper AB published a press release with information that the offer had been accepted to an extent that Quimper AB owns and holds more than 93,9 percent of the outstanding shares in the Company and that the offer was declared unconditional. Today, on February 19, 2019, the Company submitted an application to Nasdaq Stockholm AB regarding delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm. Yesterday, on February 18, Ahsell AB (publ) published a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Ahlsell AB (publ) (AHSL, ISIN-kod SE0009155005, order book ID 128388), will be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Emelie Thordewall eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB