Dienstag, 19.02.2019

lynx
WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 
19.02.2019 | 13:41
Kitron ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

On 19 February 2019, Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board of Kitron ASA ("Kitron"), purchased 10,000 shares at a price of NOK 8.384388 per share. Following the transaction Tuomo Lähdesmäki holds 128,634 shares in Kitron.

This announcement is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)