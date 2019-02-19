Optoscribe, a world-leading supplier of 3D glass-based integrated photonics components, and Sumitomo Electric Industries, a world-class optical fiber cable and component manufacturing technology supplier, are delighted to announce the formation of a strategic cooperation to provide multicore fiber (MCF) components for datacom and telecom applications.

Optoscribe's 3D glass-based photonic integrated circuits combine embedded waveguides and high precision micromachining for applications ranging from data center optical transceiver interconnects, to fiber connectivity and consumer electronics.

This strategic cooperation will seed the market for practical use cases of Sumitomo Electric's MCF interconnects. This is especially true for four core (or greater) MCF with fan-in fan-out components based on 3D glass-based photonic technology in datacom applications where ultra-high density optical interconnect is required.

Nick Psaila, CEO of Optoscribe, said: "We are delighted to embark on this strategic cooperation with Sumitomo Electric. We see this as a great opportunity to jointly address the performance challenges faced by datacom and telecom applications, while creating and fostering the supply chain for further deployment of multicore fiber and related technologies."

Tatsuo Saitoh, Head of Optical Communication Laboratory of Sumitomo Electric, said: "We believe that both companies with cutting edge technologies can create a new market and ecosystem for multicore fiber-based interconnects. We are excited that our products will solve customers' challenges for ultra-high density optical interconnects."

About Optoscribe Limited

Formed in 2010, Optoscribe uses its innovative laser direct write technology to manufacture glass-based integrated 3D photonic components for the telecommunications and data communications markets.

The company is based in Livingston, UK, where it has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. For more information, visit: www.optoscribe.com

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is a recognized global technology leader with over 250,000 employees working at more than 390 group companies in 40 countries. Building on over 120 years of innovation, today Sumitomo Electric is engaged in diversified business activities that support people's daily lives and industries in five business segments: automotive, infocommunications, electronics, environment energy, and industrial materials. For more information about its multicore fiber components, visit https://global-sei.com/fiber_optic_interconnect/

