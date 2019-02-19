OneTrust Announces PrivacyTech 2019 Global User Conference Dates in Atlanta and London

OneTrust's annual user conference expands in second year to breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy management

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform with 2,600 customers, today opened registration for PrivacyTech 2019, its global user conference for driving innovation with privacy technology. PrivacyTech Americas in Atlanta and PrivacyTech Europe in London is the only hands-on practitioner focused conference of its kind and will bring together over 1,000 privacy and security professionals across the globe to breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy management.

Now in its second year, PrivacyTech gives customers, partners, prospects and privacy enthusiasts the opportunity to discover new technologies driving business innovation, exchange best practices across the network of OneTrust users and implement these tools in practice. Attendees ranging from solo practitioners just starting their privacy programs to enterprises with global teams will gain the resources necessary to tackle today's latest privacy challenges, including the GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), ePrivacy and a host of other global privacy laws.

During three action-packed days, PrivacyTech will deliver practical sessions and hands-on certification workshops that are focused on using technology to drive innovative and effective privacy programs. The conference features keynote panels from local regulators and lawmakers and panel discussions from global organizations using OneTrust. Afternoon breakout sessions dive deep into top privacy topics, including vendor risk, incident response, data discovery, consumer rights, ISO27001, Privacy by Design, local laws and more. Attendees also have the opportunity to schedule 1:1 meetings with OneTrust team members to discuss personalized program initiatives and get insight into OneTrust's product roadmap.

During the optional day-three OneTrust Certification Workshop, attendees can join foundational training on the OneTrust platform and achieve status as a OneTrust Certified Privacy Management Professional or become a OneTrust Certified Expert. PrivacyTech is the only event throughout the year that professionals can achieve Expert Certification in up to two OneTrust modules of choice: Data Mapping, Assessment Automation, Cookies, Data Subject/Consumer Rights Management, Vendor, Incident Response and Consent.

"PrivacyTech is the event of the year for individuals involved in privacy compliance operations. Dedicated to driving innovation with privacy technology, this conference brings together regulators defining global privacy laws, experts shaping the privacy industry and OneTrust customers innovating their businesses with privacy technology," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We're excited to expand PrivacyTech to both Atlanta and London and bring together over 1,000 of our customers, partners and prospects to share the latest on the technology shaping their privacy programs."

About OneTrust PrivacyTech

OneTrust PrivacyTech is a focused user conference event for privacy practitioners to discover new compliance tools and technologies, exchange operational best practices with industry peers and gain the skills required to implement OneTrust in practice to build a scalable privacy program. PrivacyTech 2019 will take place in Atlanta (May 21-23) and London (12-14 June). To learn more or register for the event, visit PrivacyTech.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform for compliance with global privacy laws. More than 2,600 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, use OneTrust to comply with global data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), ePrivacy (Cookie Law) and more.

OneTrust helps organizations implement global privacy requirements, including Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Management, Records of Processing (Data Mapping), Consent Management, Cookie Consent Banners, GDPR Data Subject Rights and CCPA Consumer Rights.

The comprehensive platform enables privacy and security teams automate recordkeeping and demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors through a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, automated workflows and developer plugins. Consumer-facing modules empower marketers to create on-brand experiences for users to customize and manage privacy and marketing preferences. The platform is enriched with content from hundreds of templates based on world-class privacy research conducted by our 300+ in-house certified privacy professionals. The software, available in 50+ languages, is backed by 44 awarded patents and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

The OneTrust Global Privacy Community brings together thousands of professionals each year to share best practices and breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance. Events include PrivacyConnect, free workshops in 80+ international cities focused on practical implementation of global privacy laws and PrivacyTech, OneTrust's global user conference.

OneTrust is co-headquartered in Atlanta and in London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Munich and Hong Kong. The fast-growing team of privacy and technology experts surpasses 650 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

