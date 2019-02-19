Coalition of Partners Announces the Titan Generator - a Dynamic Start-up Micro Accelerator Powered by National Social Movements to Support Entrepreneurs of Color

- Social impact firm Generation Titans collaborates with Google, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, Envolve Entrepreneurship, Common Impact, and the Soze Agency to generate resources for enterprise solutions

- Event on March 9, 2019 coinciding with the SXSW Interactive Festival

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Generation Titans, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, Google, Envolve Entrepreneurship, and the Soze Agency are proud to launch the inaugural Titan Generator at Google Austin on March 9, 2019. This day-long event will serve as a collaborative immersive program for start-up businesses led by entrepreneurs of color. Social movement organizations-March for Our Lives, Color Of Change, United We Dream, and the International Indigenous Youth Council-will participate as advisers. The initiative seeks to align support for 50+ new businesses to generate business solutions.

Currently, high-potential entrepreneurs, particularly those from under-represented communities, must navigate a maze of obstacles in search of resources. In response, the Titan Generator is convening business and social movement leaders to facilitate pledges of support - from start-up finance and pro bono benefits to hands-on mentorship and story amplification.

"We want to work together within the social impact ecosystem to provide pro-bono assistance and deal flow for entrepreneurs of color. We're working to pull together a diverse mix of investors and service providers who are seeking to scale social impact at pace. We see the Titan Generator event as a dynamic business accelerator," stated Jessica Lynch, one of the three founding partners of Generation Titans.

Having worked previously with the Soze Agency and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, Generation Titan's collaboration with Google and Envolve Entrepreneurship provides added momentum to the work of powerful activists from across the country.

Against the backdrop of the SXSW Interactive Festival, the Titan Generator will take place just a few blocks away from the Austin Convention Center at Google's downtown office. "Google is excited to welcome the Titan Generator to our Austin office. The work they do to support local entrepreneurs across industries and backgrounds is phenomenal and speaks to our goal of creating access and opportunities for everyone," said Lauren Lambert, Head of External Affairs - Google Austin.

"Robert Kennedy called young people 'the world's hope', and we are thrilled to bring together leading young activists, entrepreneurs, and students who embody that message. These young leaders inspire us all to carry on my father's legacy of advocating for a more just and peaceful world," said Kerry Kennedy, President - Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

Nestor Ruiz, Digital Organizer at United We Dream, the largest immigrant youth-led network in the country added: "Immigrants, including those who are undocumented, are resilient and resourceful entrepreneurs. We've built lives here, started businesses and we continue to find the means to thrive despite the political environment. We are pumped to be part of Titan Generator, working with organizations that share our vision for all immigrant people."

David Hogg of March for Our Lives stated: "We strongly believe that multiple resources and partners need to be involved in stopping gun violence in America. We can't wait to brainstorm solutions and work on real plans of action."

Envolve Entrepreneurship, which provides multiple resources and facilitates an award program for start-up businesses, has pledged dedicated mentors post-event for up to four new ventures led by entrepreneurs of color.

Christopher R. Upperman, CEO of Envolve, mentioned: "Our culture promotes a spirit of collaboration, and we are enthusiastic to join efforts in tackling gaps in the entrepreneurship ecosystem. The Titan Generator experience is exactly the type of innovative approach our diverse communities and founders of color need. Together, we aim to agitate the status quo in the hope that it will accelerate opportunities, and as a result of this partnership, Envolve pledges mentorship and more to come!"

Common Impact, a national nonprofit that connects corporate volunteers to impactful nonprofits through skills-based volunteerism, will support the Titan Generator by providing social entrepreneurs with tools and resources to engage pro bono support for their efforts.

Danielle Holly, CEO of Common Impact, explained: "We are thrilled to apply our nearly 20 years of experience building capacity for the social sector to support these social entrepreneurs as they tackle some of the most pressing issues our society faces. Our work has long supported nonprofits in making progress on important social and equity issues for our communities and we are excited to apply our expertise in leading skilled volunteer programs to amplify the diverse perspectives and scale the impact that these social entrepreneurs are poised to make."

The Titan Generator curated experience will include:

A creative art / tech activation designed by the Soze Agency that explores the rich history of social movements and entrepreneurship in communities of color

designed by the Soze Agency that explores the rich history of social movements and entrepreneurship in communities of color A Dream Studio, or facilitated, hackathon-style session, with activists, entrepreneurs, funders, and influencers breaking down challenges and forging new pathways for collaboration

or facilitated, hackathon-style session, with activists, entrepreneurs, funders, and influencers breaking down challenges and forging new pathways for collaboration "Fist Bump Moments" of real-time pledges that connect resources and build relationships post-event

"The Titan Generator is pairing activists and entrepreneurs to build a better future," said Joshua DuBois, CEO - Gauge, a partner of the event. "We created Gauge to ensure that the voices of diverse communities are heard when decisions are being made that impact them. We look forward to participating and providing next-gen market research services for the event."

Generation Titans worked with several key partners nationally, such as DivInc, to source nearly 200 entrepreneurs of color as potential participants. "DivInc is proud and excited to be partners with Generation Titans in Austin. We share the same mission of creating meaningful access to essential resources and opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs. We are all hands-on-deck to achieve the mission and the Titan Generator is a key effort toward that mission!" said Preston L. James II, Co-Founder & CEO - DivInc.

The Titan Generator aims to be a catalyst for a broader coalition of support and action. Generation Titans is still seeking additional funding, amplification, and pro bono support from partners who are working to deliver resources more equitably to diverse entrepreneurs.

For more information about the Titan Generator and how to get involved as a resource provider during the event, please email info@generationtitans.com.

The event will benefit from the support of numerous partners, including Impact Hub Austin, Impact Hub Houston, the Austin Justice Coalition, Gauge, In My Shoes, DivInc, Blnded Media, Roanhorse Consulting, Camelback Ventures, Valor Up, and University of Texas at Austin - Inclusive Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

About Generation Titans



Generation Titans is a social impact firm with a race and equity lens. Its mission and client work focuses on developing authentic community engagement strategies, boosting inclusive investments in support of social entrepreneurship, and mobilizing human capital as a force for change. For more information on Generation Titans and the Titan Generator, please visit www.generationtitans.com



About Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights:

Led by human rights activist and lawyer Kerry Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights has advocated for a more just and peaceful world since 1968. We work alongside local activists to ensure lasting positive change in governments and corporations. Whether in the United States or abroad, our programs have pursued justice through strategic litigation on key human rights issues, educated millions of children in human rights advocacy and fostered a social good approach to business and investment. For more information on Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, please visit www.rfkhumanrights.org.

About Envolve Entrepreneurship:

Envolve Entrepreneurship (Envolve) is a 501(c)(3) organization that strives for a global society where all business owners can prosper and grow. Envolve focuses on helping diverse individuals and underserved communities access funding and support services to pursue their business dreams. With offices in the USA and Greece, Envolve is committed to cultivating the global entrepreneurial ecosystem through education, resources and awards. Envolve was founded by the Libra Group, and for more on its efforts to spur entrepreneurship, please visit www.envolveglobal.org

About the Soze Agency

The Soze Agency is a worker-owned cooperative, made up of entrepreneurs, activists, storytellers, artists and strategists. Guided by three core values: compassion, authenticity and equity, they create immersive pop-up experiences, expansive social movements, strategies for the future and high-profile, large-scale public events. For more information on the Soze Agency, please visit www.wearesoze.com.

About Common Impact

Common Impact is a national nonprofit that works to build a society in which individuals and businesses invest their unique talents towards a shared purpose: strengthening the local communities in which we live and work. Founded in 2000, Common Impact has partnered with Fortune 500 companies and hundreds of the country's leading nonprofit organizations to create this transformational change through skills-based volunteering. Learn more about Common Impact's services, impact, and clients at www.commonimpact.org.