SEB: Welcome to the Annual General Meeting in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on 26 March 2019

Stockholm 19 February 2019

The Annual General Meeting in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 at 13.00h. (CET) at Stockholm Concert Hall, Hötorget, Stockholm.

Before the meeting a light meal and refreshments will be served. Members of the Group Executive Committee will be available to answer questions from the shareholders.

The agenda includes the Board of Directors' proposal for an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.00 (5.75) and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 0.50 per A and C share for 2018.

The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Johan H. Andresen, Signhild Arnegård Hansen, Samir Brikho, Winnie Fok, Sven Nyman, Jesper Ovesen, Helena Saxon, Johan Torgeby and Marcus Wallenberg, and new election of Anne Berner and Lars Ottersgård.

The notice and the Nomination Committee's and the Board of Directors' complete proposed resolutions are available on www.sebgroup.com (http://www.sebgroup.com) and at the Bank's Head Office, Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8 in Stockholm.

The notice will be published in Post- och Inrikes Tidningar on 20 February 2019. An announcement of the notice will be published in the Swedish newspapers Dagens Nyheter, Svenska Dagbladet and Dagens Industri on 20 February 2019.

Notice to the Annual General Meeting in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB 2019

For further information, please contact

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations

+46(0)8 763 8318

christoffer.geijer@seb.se (mailto:christoffer.geijer@seb.se) Press contact

Frank Hojem, Head of Media Relations

+46(0)8 763 9947

frank.hojem@seb.se (mailto:frank.hojem@seb.se)

Notice to the Annual General Meeting 2019 (http://hugin.info/1208/R/2235612/880145.pdf)



