Built on three years of Sequans exclusive and proven field experience with first-generation Monarch and fully forward compatible for seamless migration

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) today introduced Monarch 2, the second generation of its world-leading LTE-M and NB-IoT chip platform, Monarch. Monarch 2 is built on three years of Sequans' exclusive and field-proven experience with first-generation Monarch, which is and has been the industry's leading LTE for IoT chip since its introduction in 2016. Monarch 2 incorporates full reuse of Monarch's software and architecture, allowing all existing customers to migrate to Monarch 2 seamlessly. Monarch 2 brings several significant advancements, including an integrated secure element (SE) with the industry's highest level of security, enabling a variety of integrated SIMs, a 60-percent improvement in power consumption, beating the already industry-lowest level of Monarch, and an industry-leading high level of integration that further simplifies and lowers the cost of IoT device design.

"We designed Monarch 2 based on the exclusive knowledge we've gained over the last three years with IoT device-makers and LTE operators around the world," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "This experience has enabled us to develop the new platform with real world knowledge of what our customers need for successful LTE IoT deployments of all types. In Monarch 2, we answered key demands and improved our already ultra-low power consumption, added comprehensive positioning capabilities and a versatile MCU, and added other important features to validate and improve the business cases for the widest possible range of IoT applications."

Monarch 2 is 5G ready. It supports 3GPP Release 14 and 15 and LTE UE categories M1/NB1/NB2. In a single chip, Monarch 2 integrates baseband, RF, RAM, MCU, and power management. Monarch 2 supports all power classes +23/20/14 dBm, allowing deployments by all operators around the world with efficient network capacity and data plans. Monarch 2's dedicated MCU is able to scale from ultra-low power to high-performance mode to best fit customer applications. It is open to all customers via Sequans' SDK. Monarch 2's embedded secure element (SE) offers the highest, government-grade security level possible, EAL5+, and iUICC function. For positioning, Monarch 2 embeds Sequans Location Engine which provides indoor and outdoor positioning via GNSS and a wide range of LTE-based location technologies. The Location Engine gives application developers flexibility to select the geo-location technology that best fits their requirements for location accuracy and cost. The power consumption of Monarch 2 shows a 50-percent improvement in active mode and a 60 percent improvement in eDRX and idle modes, with rock bottom power consumption continuing to lead the industry at 1 micro amp.

Monarch 2 will be seamlessly integrated into Sequans' Monarch product portfolio. Monarch products include Monarch N, which is the single-mode NB-IoT version of Monarch, and Monarch SiP, which is an ultra-small and thin system-in-package that includes the universal radio front end of Skyworks and all other components required. Monarch has been certified by operators all over the world in USA, Japan, Europe, and Australia.

"Sequans' Monarch powers our Cinterion EMS31 module and we are pleased to see Sequans expanding its technology leadership by introducing the second generation in Monarch 2," said Andreas Haegele, SVP of IoT products, Gemalto. "We chose Monarch, because it was the industry-first LTE-M/NB-IoT chip designed from scratch to address specific IoT requirements regarding power and cost. The second-generation Monarch brings another major step of improvement in terms of integration and extended feature support. This will help Sequans to strengthen its position as a leading LTE chipmaker for the booming IoT market."

"We are partnering with Sequans on Monarch for both NB-IoT and Cat. M1 and we welcome the iUICC embedded inside Monarch 2 and the improvements Sequans is introducing-specifically, the exceptional improvements to lower the power consumption using eDRX and Sequans' eco-Paging technology," said Hironobu Tamba, vice president, head of Smart IoT Division, SoftBank Corp. "This achievement is of key importance, especially for our customers deploying battery-powered devices at a very competitive cost."

"Sequans' Monarch chip has been one of the leading LTE chips in the industry since its introduction in 2016," said Luc Savage, VP, Enterprise IoT, Orange. "We are pleased to see that Monarch 2 adds important capabilities, including a powerful secure element and an integrated MCU, along with significantly improved power consumption all of which ensure that Sequans' Monarch remains a leading name in IoT."

"Monarch 2 provides continuous support of both LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies and the ability to dynamically select one or the other through Sequans' unique IoT-Select feature," said Wayne Gilbert, head of IoT Integration and Validation, Deutsche Telekom. "This capability, along with what Monarch 2 offers in new functionality and significantly improved power consumption, will help to accelerate mass market IoT."

Monarch 2 Feature Highlights

3GPP Release 14 and 15; LTE UE categories M1/NB1/NB2

Full forward compatibility of first-generation Monarch's mature software for seamless migration

IoT Select dynamic LTE mode selection for LTE-M or NB-IoT

Supports RF frequencies 617-2200 MHz, including support for LTE band 71

Optimized for half-duplex FDD in a Single-SKU design for global deployment

+23 dBm/+20dBm/+14dBm configurable FEM for optimized network capacity by limiting packet retransmission and providing superior coverage at cell edge or in-building/underground

Dedicated MCU to support embedded customer application software and ultra-low power sensor-hub

Ultra-low power consumption: Rock bottom power consumption: 1 micro amp 60% reduction in eDRX and Idle modes 50% reduction in active mode eco-Paging proprietary Sequans' algorithm for lowest possible eDRX power consumption

Integrated secure element (SE) with industry's highest level of security EAL5+

Embedded iUICC

Embedded GNSS provides for concurrent LTE and GNSS operation, supporting multiple constellations

Sequans Location Engine supports both indoor and outdoor location services with or without GNSS

Embedded voice processing acceleration for an optimized LTE-M VoLTE solution

Single rail power supply input with range 2.2-5.5 V, allowing the use of standard AA batteries

215 pins CSP, 0.5 mm pitch, allowing low-cost PCB technology and enabling 65% size reduction

"There is no LTE for IoT chip more advanced than Monarch 2," said Karam. "We have refined every key feature and I believe it will transform the LTE for IoT landscape."

Forward-Looking Statements

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, www.facebook.com/sequans, www.twitter.com/sequans

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005368/en/

Contacts:

Media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com

Investor relations: Claudia Gatlin (USA), +1 212.830.9080, claudia@sequans.com