PoC technology has been rapidly developing in recent years. It not only meets end-users' demands for traditional voice services, but also facilitates image, text, video and other multimedia data services. The use of public networks enables PoC radio to achieve wide range, long distance communication without additional networks or the use of repeaters. Hence, PoC radio can be used in a large variety of scenarios, and saves additional investments for customers. As a result, 3G/4G-based PoC radios have become increasingly popular across the world.

For customers from some specific business sectors where reliability and security of voice communications can be compromised, PoC is the ideal solution for them as it focuses on voice communications and has multimedia applications, dispatching and positioning functions as helpful complements. No doubt, there is a massive market potential for these products.

Hytera PoC Radios

Hytera, a leading global provider of innovative Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications solutions, presents a PoC radio series built on an extensively customized Android operating system and equipped with high-end hardware platforms. Hytera PoC radios at all levels provide voice, text, image, video and other multimedia services over 2G, 3G and 4G and WiFi public networks. Moreover, they have open and compatible interfaces and SDKs to support third party-specific adaptations and diversified backend solutions. Therefore, Hytera PoC radios can meet a wide range of requirements from end-users in security, logistics, transportation, smart industrial parks, railways and airports, ports, hypermarkets and many other vertical industries.

In 2018, Hytera launched its first PoC radio, the PNC370, attracting wide attention in industry. The PNC370 can enhance your go-everywhere communications and collaboration, as well as offering you role-based system management and flexible dispatching functionality.

Next week at MWC Barcelona, Hytera will debut its PNC550, a smart PoC radio with a 5-inch touchscreen, combining both the features of 4G smartphones and PMR radio. Please visit the Hytera booth in Hall 6 (6M20) to find out about this new smart radio.

Hytera Complete PoC Solutions

Hytera PoC radios can be used in combination with audio- and video-integrated backend platforms, meaning Hytera has a complete PoC solution over 2G, 3G, 4G and WiFi networks for customers, who can either buy additional hardware to build their own networks for private management, or rent cloud servers for flexible management. The web-based user terminal management platform facilitates self-service role-based management. For example, roles like dealer, company, and user have their own defined privileges. The web-based dispatch platform makes individual call, group call and temporary group call possible, as well as multimedia (text, image, voice) transfer and real-time video calling. In addition, it can be used in combination with Google Maps to enable real-time GPS positioning, track playback, and map-based DGNA (dynamic group number assignment). Remote user control features including revive, remote stun, override and user pullup are also available.

Hytera PoC radios are compatible with most on-market PoC solutions and adaptable to customized software. Hytera also develops a P-PoC multimedia communication system which uses the voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) technology to support trunked radio services. To enjoy individual call, group call and abundant trunked radio services in a short time, users need only install an app on Hytera PoC radios. For customers who would like to utilize their existing narrowband PMR system, Hytera offers an innovative convergence PoC solution, which interconnects both narrowband and broadband networks to ensure a seamless user experience on voice, call control and dispatch services.

So far, Hytera PoC solutions have been successfully applied in multiple projects including the Shenzhen Nanshan Urban Management Bureau's Emergency Response Plan for Typhoon Mangkhut, the Nanshan Half Marathon Medical Team for communication support and firefighting communication projects in South Korea, and earned impressive recognition.

About Hytera Communications

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited is a leading global provider of innovative Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) communications solutions that improve organizational efficiency and make the world safer. Founded in Shenzhen, China in 1993 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (002583.SZ), Hytera has ten R&D centers around the world. Hytera serves customers in over 120 countries and regions, including government, public safety, utilities, transportation and enterprises. Sepura Group PLC (in UK) and its subsidiary Teltronic S.A.U. (in Spain) became a part of Hytera in May, and Norsat International Inc. (in Canada) and its Sinclair Division became part of Hytera in July 2017. For more information, please visit www.hytera.com.

