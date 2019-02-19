CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Announces March 2019 'Americans in Paris' Designers

- Ten 2018 finalists will showcase their collections in the showroom sponsored by global payments provider Klarna

- Hailey Bieber to host cocktail party celebrating the Americans in Paris talents

NEW YORK, Feb.19, 2019 /PRNewswire/-- The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Vogue are pleased to announce the sixteenth season of CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund's Americans in Paris.

Klarna, a leading global payments provider, is proud to sponsor the initiative. Klarna increases purchasing power for shoppers by allowing them to use various checkout methods and pay over time. By supporting this initiative, Klarna continues its dedication to the fashion industry - assisting both consumers and retailers.

The participating designers are:

Batsheva Hay, Batsheva

Emily Adams Bode, Bode (*2018 CVFF Runner-up)

Christian Cowan

Danielle Corona, Hunting Season

Jonathan Cohen (*2018 CVFF Runner-up)

Matthew Adams Dolan

Raul Lopez, Luar

Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss (*2018 CVFF Winner)

Rebecca de Ravenel

Scosha Woolridge, Scosha

Americans in Parisprovides invaluable global exposure for designers as well as sales, marketing and media support necessary to expand their respective businesses. The showcase will be located at 63 Rue Pierre Charron.

This season's opening cocktail party to celebrate the initiative is set for Sunday March 3 and will be hosted by Hailey Bieber at the showroom.

"Paris is an important stop on the global fashion week circuit, and with Americans in Paris, we are helping the designers meet the buyers and editors whom they might not have otherwise met," said Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA.

The showroom will be open from Saturday, March 2 to Monday, March 4, 11am to 6pm.

RSVP: americansinparis@kcdworldwide.co.uk

ABOUT THE CFDA/VOGUE FASHION FUND

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was established in 2003 to help emerging American design talent find continued success in the business of fashion. With growing industry support, the prize was raised to $400,000 for the winner and $150,000 to the two runners-up in 2015. It is expected that the awards will be used to further develop each designer's business in such areas as marketing, public relations, production and sales. In addition to the cash prizes, the award also includes mentorship from an esteemed group of industry professionals whose expertise is tailored to the designers' needs and future goals. Past mentors include Howard Socol, Rose Marie Bravo, Millard "Mickey" Drexler, Mark Lee, Maureen Chiquet and Domenico de Sole. Since its inception, the program has granted $6.6 million to 45 design companies, including winners Pyer Moss, Telfar, Brock Collection, Brother Vellies, Gypsy Sport, Jonathan Simkhai, Paul Andrew, Public School, The Elder Statesman, Altuzarra, Billy Reid, Sophie Theallet, Alexander Wang, Rogan, and Proenza Schouler and runners-up Jonathan Cohen, Bode, Ahlem, Chromat, Adam Selman, Krewe, Eva Fehren, Ryan Roche, Marc Alary, Juan Carlos Obando, Jennifer Meyer, Tabitha Simmons, Pamela Love, Creatures of the Wind, Eddie Borgo, Prabal Gurung, Monique Péan, Patrik Ervell, Albertus Swanepoel, Vena Cava, Philip Crangi, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Rodarte, Thakoon, Thom Browne, Derek Lam, and Alexandre Plokhov.

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund is generously supported by underwriters Instagram, JD.com, Klarna, M•A•C Cosmetics, Saks Fifth Avenue, Theory, and Vogue.

ABOUT KLARNA

It's all about smoooth (yes, with 3 ooo's). Klarna is Europe's leading payments provider and a newly-licensed bank, which wants to revolutionize the payment experience for shoppers and merchants alike. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2005, the fintech unicorn gives online consumers the option to pay now, pay later or over time - offering a trusted, frictionless and smoooth checkout experience. Klarna now works with 100,000 merchants to offer payment solutions to users across Europe and North America. Klarna has 2,000 employees and is active in 14 countries.www.klarna.com. @klarna.usa

