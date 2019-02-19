Future of Clinical Laboratories: How to Adapt Your Strategy to the Declining Reimbursements and Be Successful

Transformational Health experts and industry thought leaders lead a webinar on how deploying data-driven approach is necessary to track analytics and test utilization parameters

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct-to-consumer (DTC) testing is on a high rise after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the premarket approval process for genetic health risk tests. Given the reimbursement cuts, it is essential to understand how this can impact the revenue-generating abilities of clinical laboratories and what strategies they can take now to keep the business profitable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823657/Future_of_Clinical_Laboratories.jpg

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join our Transformational Health team, for the webinar "Future of Clinical Laboratories - Winning Strategies & Growth Opportunities," on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Eastern Time. Our global life sciences expertDivyaa Ravishankar, Industry Principal; and Kyle Fetter, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Diagnostic Services at XIFIN, will provide insights into some winning strategies that can help laboratories combat the deep cuts issued by the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) in the United States, and the clinical lab scenario in Europe and Canada. As the market is witnessing heavy consolidation, both hospitals and laboratories are adopting new business models and diversifying their revenue channel through acquisitions.

"Given the reimbursement cuts, it is important to understand how this can impact the revenue generating abilities for clinical laboratories and what strategies can they take now to keep the business profitable," explains Ravishankar. "As laboratories look to increase efficiency in testing, deploying data-driven approach is necessary to track analytics and test utilization parameters."

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Discover the outlook of the clinical laboratories market in the United States , Europe , APAC , and the key players.

of the clinical laboratories market in the , and the key players. Understand what is driving business for clinical laboratories and what will change in the future.

Learn how are clinical laboratories adjusting to the declining reimbursement situation.

Gain insight into ways a data-driven approach can help laboratories increase efficiency.

Better understand how blockchain applies in the world of clinical laboratory services testing.

