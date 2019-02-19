Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.: Amazing Energy To Present At Energy Prospectus Group Luncheon

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co. (OTCQX: AMAZ) ("Amazing", "Amazing Energy", or "the Company"), today announced that management will present to the Energy Prospectus Group (EPG). The EPG luncheon will be held at the Hess Club located at 5430 Westheimer, Houston, Texas on February 26, 2019 starting at 11:30am. Interested attendees who would like to meet management and attend the luncheon may register for the meeting at https://energyprospectus.com/amazing-energy-houston-luncheon/

A copy of the presentation will be available on the Company's website. The presentation will also be available to members of the Energy Prospectus Group at www.energyprospectus.com.

Updated Presentation Slides may be found in the Amazing Energy Presentation deck available at https://amazingenergy.com/media/

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas:

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Plano, TX. The Company operates leaseholds in the Permian Basin where it holds the rights within a 70,000-acre leasehold in Pecos County, Texas and is surrounded by large independent oil and gas companies. Amazing also holds 16,904 gross acres in Lea County, New Mexico which is held by production. The Company primarily engages in the acquisition and exploitation of oil and natural gas properties with a focus on well-defined plays containing stacked pay zones such as the San Andres, Devonian, Pennsylvanian and Wolfcamp.

More information may be found on Amazing Energy's website at www.amazingenergy.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact

Derek Gradwell

MZ Group

SVP Natural Resources

Phone: 512-270-6990

Email: dgradwell@mzgroup.us

Web: www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536013/Amazing-Energy-To-Present-At-Energy-Prospectus-Group-Luncheon