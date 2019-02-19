Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2019) - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: "WRR") ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the late 2018 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program on the Lapon Canyon Gold Project, located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada.

RC drill hole LC18-28 returned 10.23 g/t Au (uncut) over 19.9 meters including 78.1 g/t over 1.5 meters at a depth of 50.3 meters and 221 g/t over 1.5 meters at a depth of 57.9 meters. RC drill hole LC18-30 returned 93.5 g/t Au over 1.5 meters at a depth of 42.7 meters.

Key Highlights:

To date, mineralization has been discovered in a broad, altered, fractured and brecciated NE trending structural zone termed the Lapon Rose Zone. Anomalous gold values are denoted in many areas within this zone, and significant higher-grade mineralization over significant widths is located within sub vertical en echelon zones of intense alteration and gold enrichment.

Walker's initial geological mapping and prospecting on the Project followed by its drill programs has demonstrated the potential for the emplacement of significant gold mineralization.

The 2018 drilling focused on infill and expansion drilling at the Lapon Rose zone, as well as exploration and drilling new targets including other fault alteration zones, which in some instances show evidence of previous workings.

Significantly in Hole LC18-30, drilling intersected 93.5 g/t Au immediately prior to encountering old mine workings. These workings were intersected over 9.1 meters at a depth of 44.2 meters. This continues to verify historical data of the positioning of previously reported workings, in presently inaccessible mined out areas.

Consistently, since the start up of drilling on the project, all holes drilled within the Lapon Rose zone returned gold values with the majority (80%) returning significant grades and widths in en echelon zones of gold enrichment.

Assay Table: Summary of Drill Results:

Hole Alt.

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Length**

(m) Assay (Au g/t)

uncut cut* Notes: LC 18-28 2630 0 33.5 33.5 1.05 Lapon Rose



33.5 53.4 19.9 10.23 7.61 Lapon Rose incl

36.6 38.1 1.5 18.3 Lapon Rose incl

50.3 51.8 1.5 78.1 34.28 Lapon Rose



57.9 60.9 3 111.27 17.9 Lapon Rose incl

57.9 59.4 1.5 221 34.28 Lapon Rose













LC 18-30 2630 15.2 30.4 15.2 1.02 Lapon Rose



42.7 44.2 1.5 93.5 34.28 Lapon Rose



44.2 53.3 9.1 No Samples Old mine workings

*Grade cut to 34 g/t

**True widths approx. 80%

The Lapon Rose Zone has now been drilled over a strike length of some 365 meters. The width of the zone exceeds 150 meters, and the zone has been drilled over a vertical extent of 400 meters. The zone remains open along strike and depth.

The 2018 drill program was designed to expand gold mineralized zones discovered by the Company, to discover and delineate new gold mineralized zones. Further results from the 2018 drill program are expected to be released shortly.

Michel David, President states: "We are very excited and encouraged by the continuation of the results from the Lapon Canyon Project. Most of the holes drilled in the Lapon Rose zone have returned significant gold grades and widths. We have also extended the strike length and width of the gold mineralization in Lapon Rose and have also shown that the gold mineralization is present over 400 vertical meters. The zone is also open at depth and strike." Mr. David continues: "We are very encouraged by higher grade gold values in the zones but are also very encouraged by the presence of lower grade mineralization and anomalous gold present pervasively throughout the alteration fault zone and enveloping the higher grades."

About the Lapon Project

The Lapon Project consists of 96 claims (1,940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres). A state grid power transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Lapon Project. The Lapon Project is located within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100-kilometre-wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. Within this trend, numerous gold, silver, and copper mines are located, notably the historic Comstock Lode mines in Virginia City. Also, the past producing Esmeralda/Aurora gold mine, with reported production of some one million ounces and the Anaconda open pit copper mine in Yerington, Nevada.

The Lapon Project is cut by a series of steeply dipping cross fault structures cutting across the Walker trend, analogous to other cross fault structures responsible for many gold and base metal deposits in the world. These faults are heavily sheared and altered (sericite, iron oxides) with abundant silica, varying in width from 60 to 300 meters. Four of these structures have been discovered at Lapon, and at least two can be traced for over four kilometers.

Small-scale high-grade mining began on the project in 1914. Approximately 600 meters of drifts and raises were developed from two adits and a two-stamp mill was built. Further underground work was carried out, returning numerous assay values in the range of one ounce per ton, with a sample at the end of an adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton. (National Instrument 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004). Additional work on the Project in the following years, included the installation of a ball mill and milling facilities.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon samples were delivered to ALS Minerals certified laboratory facility in Reno, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50g gravimetric finish. Higher grade samples used a 1kg screen fire assay with screen to 100 microns and 50g gravimetric finish.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

