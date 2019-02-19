Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 19-Feb-2019 / 12:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Announcement Page Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/02/2019) of GBP178.95m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/02/2019) of GBP178.95m Cash Position of GBP13.0m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 18/02/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Income share (bid 2,241.43p 7,983,785 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Income share (bid 2215.36p price) - excluding current period revenue* Income share price 2140.00p Discount to NAV (4.53)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 18/02/2019 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Scapa Group Plc 11.89 Ordinary 5p 2 RPC Group Plc 11.53 Ordinary 5p 3 Treatt Plc Ordinary 11.26 2p 4 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.10 5 Hill & Smith Holdings 10.23 Plc Ordinary 25p 6 Macfarlane Group Plc 9.28 Ordinary 25p 7 Colefax Group Plc 7.08 Ordinary 10p 8 Spirax-Sarco 4.92 Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 4.65 5p 10 Electrocomponents PLC 4.53 Ordinary 10p 11 Menzies (John) Plc 2.96 Ordinary 25p 12 Vitec Group Plc 2.70 Ordinary 20p 13 Elecosoft Plc 1.89 Ordinary 1p 14 Titon Holdings Plc 0.92 Ordinary 10p 15 Castings Plc Ordinary 0.86 10p 16 National Grid Plc 0.70 Ordinary 11.395p 17 GlaxoSmithKline Plc 0.67 Ordinary 25p 18 Low & Bonar Plc 0.63 Ordinary 5p 19 Dialight Plc Ordinary 0.54 1.89p 20 Discretionary Unit 0.43 Fund Managers Ltd 21 LPA Group Plc 0.39 Ordinary 10p 22 Santander UK 10.375% 0.37 Non Cumulative Preferred 23 Chamberlin Plc 0.33 Ordinary 25p 24 Coral Products Plc 0.13 Ordinary 1p 25 Dyson Group Plc 0.00 Ordinary GBP0.001 26 Costain Group Plc 0.00 Ordinary 50p ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7555 EQS News ID: 777587 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 19, 2019