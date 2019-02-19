First Stores Open This Summer

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced plans to expand its American Eagle and Aerie brands throughout Europe with a multi-year license agreement with AEO EU, a partnership of successful European brand builders, led by Sunil Shah. The AEO EU team has more than 30 years of experience launching and growing brands across European markets through a multi-channel distribution network. The first American Eagle stores are expected to open in Ireland this summer. Following the opening of these locations, an e-commerce site serving the European Union will lay the foundation for a 3-year brick and mortar expansion strategy across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic, the UK and the Netherlands.

"Global expansion is a major growth opportunity for AEO Inc. and we are excited to take our leading American Eagle and Aerie brands to vibrant consumer markets across Europe," said Jay Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. "The AEO EU team brings deep market expertise and strong connections enabling us to create the best possible brand experience for local consumers."

About AEO EU

Promoted by Sunil Shah, the team brings 30+ years of extensive market experience launching and building brands in Europe, including Pepe Jeans, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess Jeans, Esprit and Skechers.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company operates more than 1,000 stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

