Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2019) - Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV: BGF) (BGF) is pleased to inform shareholders that the Corporation has granted 1,850,000 stock options to Members of Board, Officers and to a consultant of the Corporation. The stock options are exercisable for a period ending February 18, 2024 at the price of $0.16 per share,

The options have been granted under and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is a gold exploration company focused on placer to hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of Southern Quebec. The Company's flagship property is the Beauce Gold project, a unique, historically significant gold property located in the municipality of Saint-Simon-les-Mines. Comprising of a block of 152 claims as well as 7 real estate lots, the project area hosts a six kilometre long unconsolidated gold-bearing sedimentary unit (a lower saprolite and an upper brown diamictite). Textural observations (angularity) of gold nuggets suggest a relatively proximal source and therefore a short transport distance. The gold in saprolite indicates a close proximity to a bedrock source of gold, providing possible further exploration discoveries. The property was host to Canada's first gold rush before the 1890s Klondike gold rush. It hosts numerous historical gold mines that were active from 1860s to the 1960s. (see Listing Application (Form 2B) dated January 30, 2019 of the Company, which is available on SEDAR)

