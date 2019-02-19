Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2019) - LOOPShare Ltd. (TSXV: LOOP) (OTC Pink: LPPPF), world's first fully-integrated electric scooter sharing platform, has announced new safety features for its sit-down Loop e-Scooter that it believes will be industry firsts.

"As we launch the global expansion of our Loop e-Scooters rideshare platform, rider safety and education remain our top priority," noted LOOPShare president and CEO, Anwar Sukkarie. "Our unique scooter design and telematics provide competitive advantages that make our scooters more desirable to ride. However, most important are their passive and active safety features, and particularly these latest innovations we're announcing today."

While Loop scooters already have all the industry-standard safety features, like speed limiters and requiring the kickstand to be up before the throttle engages, LOOPShare now takes safety a step further with intelligent sensor technology that requires riders to be securely seated.

Every Loop scooter also features a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard that provides interactive instructions that enhance rider safety, like friendly reminders to be fully seated and wear the provided helmet. These features are now further enhanced by the scooter being able to detect whether the helmet has been removed from the cargo box and requiring the rider to confirm the helmet is on, all before the ride can begin.

As an additional level of safety monitoring that is also unique, the Loop's wireless telematics communicate this activity to the remote Loop Zone Operator. This allows real-time monitoring of safety conditions, like making sure the helmet remains available to the next rider. The scooter's intelligent telematics can also be set to alert operators about critical events, like low tire pressure, system malfunction, or even if an accident has occurred. Field staff can then be immediately deployed to the scooter's location via its GPS locator.

"All of these safety features can not only better protect the rider and facilitate more efficient operations, but we believe they can also diminish liability and lower insurance costs," said Sukkarie. "This is yet another key advantage that can increase profitability for us and our Loop Zone Operators."

"To be sure, we see these new safety features as just the start," added Sukkarie. "Supported by our expertise and many years of experience in fleet management and telematics, our technology roadmap outlines the introduction of additional safety features later in 2019 and beyond."

About LOOPShare

LOOPShare Ltd. is an emerging global leader in ridesharing, micro-mobility and sustainable transportation. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Saturna Green Systems Inc., it has commercialized a first generation, wireless ruggedized 7-inch touchscreen dashboard with telematics functionality for electric inner-city vehicles. LOOPShare's highly specialized display enables a broad range of services for consumer, tourism or commercial use.

LOOPShare offers connected end-to-end solutions for inner-city transportation vehicles specifically geared toward Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS). Through Zone Operators worldwide, LOOPShare is implementing TaaS solutions that offer commuter convenience and tourist applications to subscribers based on LOOPShare's state-of-the-art, wireless electric two-wheel vehicle sharing technology. To learn more, visit www.loopscooters.com.

