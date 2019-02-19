SS&C Intralinks Finds North America Expected to Lead Rest of World in M&A Activity

M&A deals expected to increase by two percent in first half of 2019

WINDSOR, Connecticut, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced results from the Q2 2019 issue of the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, an indicator of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"North America is expected to show the strongest growth in M&A activity in the first half of 2019 and to rise by five percent year-over-year," said Matt Porzio, SVP, SS&C Intralinks. "At the same time, the Real Estate, Energy and Power and Materials sectors are projected to show the highest growth."

Regional breakdown of M&A activity predicted for the first half of 2019:

In Asia Pacific , the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by 4 percent year-over-year (YOY) in the first half of the year, within a range of -2 to 11 percent, led by the Real Estate, Energy and Power and Financial sectors. Within APAC, all regions are showing double-digit increases in their volumes of early-stage M&A activity.

, the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by 4 percent year-over-year (YOY) in the first half of the year, within a range of -2 to 11 percent, led by the Real Estate, Energy and Power and Financial sectors. Within APAC, all regions are showing double-digit increases in their volumes of early-stage M&A activity. In Europe , the Middle East and Africa , the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to fall by 1 percent YOY in the first half of the year, within a range of -8 to 8 percent. Above-average growth is expected in the Real Estate, Energy and Power and Materials sectors in Southern Europe and the Middle East .

the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to fall by 1 percent YOY in the first half of the year, within a range of -8 to 8 percent. Above-average growth is expected in the Real Estate, Energy and Power and Materials sectors in and the . In Latin America , the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to decrease by 6 percent YOY in the first half of the year, within a range of -12 to 2 percent. The materials sector is predicted to see growth in the number of LATAM M&A announcements during the first six months of 2019. Among the largest LATAM economies, Mexico is predicted to show YOY increase in M&A announcements.

, the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to decrease by 6 percent YOY in the first half of the year, within a range of -12 to 2 percent. The materials sector is predicted to see growth in the number of LATAM M&A announcements during the first six months of 2019. Among the largest LATAM economies, is predicted to show YOY increase in M&A announcements. In North America , the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by 5 percent YOY in the first half of 2019, within a range of -4 to 15 percent, led by Energy and Power, Industrials and Financials sectors.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks, recently acquired by SS&C Technologies, is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has earned the trust and business of more than 99 percent of the Fortune 1000 and has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 13,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

