Disinfectant Technology in Demand by Food Processors

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infectious diseases were ranked in the top ten causes of deaths worldwide in 2016, according to the World Health Organization. These diseases are spread by organisms through direct or even indirect contact. The growing concern over the spread of infections caused manufacturers to develop innovative prevention technology. Primarily, the medical industry is currently driving the market by investing in devices. However, concerns in the food industry have also led to the creation of sterilization and disinfection products for food processing. In combination, the food and medical sectors are expected to accelerate the overall infection control market growth. According to data compiled by MarketandMarkets, the global infection control market is expected to reach USD 27.5 Billion by 2024 from USD 20 Billion in 2019. Additionally, the market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. PCT Ltd. (OTC: PCTL), Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI), Danone SA (OTC: DANOY), SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX)

By basis of type, the industry is segmented into specific products such as disinfectants, lubricants, cleaning solutions and accessories. In 2019, the disinfectant segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR as the growth is attributable to demand stemming from the food industry. Food processing companies are demanding devices that help prevent the incidence of foodborne pathogens as well as bacterial and viral-food related infections. "With the rising concerns surrounding healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), reducing infections in the physical environment has become an increasingly more important - and regulated - priority," said Bryan Connors, author at Environmental Health and Engineering, "The consequences of these risks have shed new light on the steps facility managers and infection control practitioners can take to minimize instances of physical environment-related infections."

PCT Ltd. (OTC: PCTL) through its operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp), a leader in environmentally safe, non-toxic, antimicrobial solutions, announced earlier last week that, "it has received a repeat order for two large volume Hydrolyte Systems from one of its existing food processing customers. The referenced food processing customer's plant currently has two systems at one facility and purchased another large volume system from PCT as a result of their 2018 plant expansion.

Jody Read, CEO of PCT LTD, commented, 'PCT's history of providing its customers with quality equipment that is designed for supportability and built with higher standards has allowed PCT's systems to last longer and with minimal downtime. Our R&D group, headed by Stuart Emmons, P.E., has developed newer and better designs as well as improved reliability.'

PCT's new design is being incorporated into all its large volume Hydrolyte systems that are being used in Agricultural and Oil & Gas markets. The ability to produce thousands of gallons per day, per system, allows for the post-harvest disinfection of fruits and vegetables for agricultural food processing. The Hydrolyte fluid solutions can also be used to treat existing oil or gas wells to reduce hydrogen sulfide in "sour wells," to reduce maintenance problems, and also to disinfect fracking water used in hydraulic fracturing.

About PCT LTD: PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting and tracking technologies products. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC, "PCTL" aspires to and is actively engaged in preparations for up-listing its common stock to a national securities exchange. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially-viable products and now prepares to gain market share.

PCT Corp's business mission is to profitably provide state-of-the-art Electro-Chemical Activation equipment, disinfecting fluid solutions and PCT Corp's patented tracking system to hospitals and other facilities for the documentable remediation of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI's) from organisms such as Clostridium difficile (C. diff.), MRSA, VRE, CRE, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas, as well as to sell ECA fluid solutions to agricultural markets for the remediation, control and suppression of microbial contamination and disease of certain commercial crops. The Company's primary fluid solution, branded Hydrolyte, is an EPA registered "hospital-level" disinfectant effective against common healthcare pathogens such as Tuberculosis (TB), HIV-1, Hepatitis C, Norovirus, Rhinovirus, Influenza A, Candida albicans, and more; food processing bacteria including E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella; and organisms of veterinarian concern such as parvovirus, distemper and Bordetella. PCT Corp.'s proprietary equipment product line includes: 1) PCT Hydrolyte Generators, 2) PCT Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems, and 3) SurvivaLyte equipment. The Hydrolyte Generators produce large volumes of electrolyzed water for the agriculture, oil and gas, and fluid distribution markets. The Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems, which boast patented RFID material tracking technology, Electrostatic Smart Applicators, on-site automated ECA generators, and Green Seal standards containing stringent performance, health, and sustainability criteria, are ideal for hospitals and healthcare facilities. The SurvivaLyte unit is a portable, small volume generator with applications such as disaster recovery, emergency preparedness, remote on-site needs, farm and ranch, and personal use. PCT Corp's unique patented systems and human-safe products provide next-generation cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting and decontaminating fluid solutions to the ever-present problems of microbial infection and infestation."

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) employs approximately 52,100 people and operates chicken processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, Ireland and continental Europe. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation recently reported its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results. 2018 Highlights include an Adjusted Operating Income margin of 4.2% in U.S., 8.8% in Mexico and 4.3% in Europe operations, respectively; Portfolio strategy and geographic diversification reducing the impact of challenging market conditions, specifically in U.S. commodity chicken. The Company remains motivated to pursue additional growth potential and product differentiation in 2019, aligning its strategic priorities to continue providing stronger platforms for the future; Prepared Foods grew 15% in the U.S. and 33% in Mexico, and is increasing its momentum, realizing the results of investments made over the past few years to further widen the Company's product and brand portfolio, strengthen key customer relationships, and improve margin consistency. "In the U.S. we endured a very challenging environment in commodity chicken, slower than expected recovery from weather disruptions at some complexes, partially offset by an improvement in operating results from Prepared Foods. In Europe we improved the performance through expected synergies but were impacted by higher feed inputs as a result of a drought that will be passed to our prices in coming quarters. Our Mexican operations produced a very strong first half, a weaker than seasonal Q3, followed by a rebound in Q4. The diversity of our portfolio of bird sizes, geographical market exposure, our culture and our people, are what fundamentally differentiate us from the competition, giving us the potential to reduce volatility and generate higher margins over time, and the results for 2018 represented the power of that strategy. As we begin 2019, conditions in the U.S. commodity markets including exports are already recovering, supporting OECD-FAO data that over the longer term chicken as a protein will continue to outperform in terms of growth potential globally," stated Bill Lovette, Chief Executive Officer of Pilgrim's.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company with integrated technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and manufacturers across the continuum of care. Owens & Minor announced earlier this year that it completed the acquisition of the surgical and infection prevention business of Halyard Health, Inc., on April 30, 2018, for approximately USD 710 Million in cash, subject to certain adjustments as provided in the Amended and Restated Purchase Agreement. With the acquisition of the Halyard S&IP business, a recognized leader in its segment, Owens & Minor takes a significant step in transforming its business into a global healthcare solutions provider. This transaction expands Owens & Minor's reach into new markets around the world, develops its presence in the medical products segment, and opens new channels for growth. The acquisition will also add greater scale to Owens & Minor's existing own-brand product portfolio and help to expand the company's addressable markets.

Danone SA (OTCQX: DANOY) North America is a Certified B Corporation business unit of Danone and operates in the U.S. from headquarter offices in White Plains, NY and Broomfield, CO. Responding to demand for options with less sugar, Danone North America recently announced the launch of Two Good Greek Lowfat Yogurt. This game-changing innovation offers the delicious, creamy taste people love about yogurt, with 2g of total sugar, 3g of carbs, 12g of protein and 80 calories per 5.3 oz. cup. The Two Good recipe came to life when yogurt makers at Danone North America discovered a novel slow-straining process, which is now patent-pending. Slow-straining allows the company's yogurt makers to remove most of the sugar from the milk before the yogurt is made. Each cup is slow-strained down to 2g of total sugar. The result is a thick, creamy Greek yogurt that is rich in protein with 85% less sugar than average yogurts. "Milk is the starting point for yogurt, and sugar is naturally occurring in milk. As people continue to look for ways to reduce sugar from their diets, we've been working hard to find a way to remove some of the naturally occurring sugar found in milk so that yogurt continues to be a preferred choice," said Thierry St. Denis, Danone North America's Senior Director of Research and Innovation for yogurt. "In hindsight, now that all of the hard work of development has been completed, the process seems quite simple. It is with great pride that we announce the launch of Two Good, a delicious yogurt our team has worked diligently to perfect."

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by delivering innovative anti-infective therapies. SCYNEXIS, Inc. announced last year that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted both Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for the oral formulation of SCY-078, SCYNEXIS's novel oral and intravenous antifungal agent, for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and for the prevention of recurrent VVC. Additionally, SCYNEXIS recently announced that it has completed enrollment in the Phase 2b, dose-finding study of oral SCY-078 for the treatment of VVC (the DOVE study), with the release of top-line data expected by July 2018. "These designations from the FDA for the treatment of VVC and prevention of recurrent VVC highlight the significant unmet needs faced by women suffering from these widespread infections," said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. "We believe SCY-078 will provide a beneficial treatment option for healthcare providers and women not satisfied with existing therapies. Moreover, we can now make use of the QIDP and Fast Track designations across all current SCY-078 development programs, including VVC, invasive candidiasis and invasive aspergillosis."

