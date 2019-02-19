Happiest Minds Recognized as 'Innovator' in Avasant's Internet of Things Services RadarView 2019 Report

SAN JOSE, California, LONDON and Bengaluru, India, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies, a next-generation digital transformation, infrastructure, security, and product engineering services company, today announced that it has been recognized as an 'Innovator' in Avasant's Internet of Things (IoT) Services RadarView 2019 Report.

Out of 43 companies surveyed, Avasant recognized 24 top-tier providers "supporting the enterprise adoption of IoT services". In the report, innovators are defined as those companies or businesses which "show a penchant for reinventing concepts and avenues, changing the very nature of how things are done from the ground up. Unlike the leaders, innovators have chosen to dominate in a few select areas or industries and distinguish themselves on the basis of superior innovation. These radicals are always hungry to create pioneering advancements in the industry and are actively sought after as trailblazers redefining the rules of the game."



"Our comprehensive end-to-end offerings and solutions coupled with our consulting capabilities in multiple sectors and markets have helped us achieve significant market traction and have won us IoT business across industries in the last few years. Our strategy of proactively building capabilities on IoT technologies in early 2013 has proven right and to be recognized as an IoT Innovator in the RadarView 2019 Report is a proud moment for us. It is a recognition of our efforts and our focus on innovation in the IoT services space," said Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Board Member and CEO, Product Engineering Services at Happiest Minds.

Happiest Minds' case studies for the report included:

- Implemented solution on Azure IoT platform for an American utility technology company to integrate disparate unsuccessful IoT rollouts. Ran a few use cases afterward for monitoring and also developed an anomaly detection framework for preventive maintenance.

- Eased remote manageability of renewable energy farms across the globe for one of the

largest clean energy companies in India on a single platform by aggregating data from wind turbines, solar panels, and hydro plants.

- Developed a city-wide IoT solution for an ice-cream manufacturer to track and monitor retail freezer parameters and locations. Used a self-sensory ecosystem to enable complete visibility into retail freezers, increasing both cost savings and productivity.

- Developed a centralized asset monitoring platform for an industrial solutions provider for real-time monitoring of plant personnel and critical equipment. Improved asset uptime, plant security and health and safety of the plant's employees.

"We enable an IoT-led digital transformation by working with our strong partner eco-system to deliver business value and experience to our customers. Our focus on key domains such as industrial, energy/utilities, and retail; and our ability to enable an end-to-end platform-led integration with intelligence for connected factory, distribution, connected products and services helps customers optimize their operations, reduce cost, make informed decisions, and transform their business," said Sandeep Agarwal, Executive Vice President & Head of IoT Centre of Excellence, at Happiest Minds.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights through an integrated set of disruptive technologies: big data analytics, AI & cognitive computing, Internet of Things, mobility, cloud, security, unified communications, SDN-NFV, RPA, blockchain, etc. Happiest Minds offers domain-centric solutions applying skills, IPs and functional expertise in IT services, product engineering, infrastructure management and security. These services have applicability across industry sectors such as retail, consumer packaged goods, edutech, e-commerce, banking, insurance, hi-tech, engineering R&D, manufacturing, automotive and travel/transportation/hospitality.

Headquartered in Bangalore, India; Happiest Minds has operations in the U.S., UK, The Netherlands, Australia and Middle East.

