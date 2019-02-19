Global Gluten-free Food Market to be Worth USD 6.47 Bn by 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report published by Research on Global Markets titled 'Global Gluten-Free Food Market (2018-2023)' studies the performance of the global gluten-free food market over a five-year assessment period, from 2018 to 2023. The report presents the forecasted value of the global gluten-free food market and provides key insights into the factors driving the growth of the market, as well as the factors restricting it. According to the report, the global gluten-free food market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60% during the 2018-2023 period, and will generate a revenue of USD 6.47 Bn by 2023.

The global gluten-free food market is segmented based on product type and distribution channel.

Within the products segment, gluten-free food is divided into seven types: bakery items, dairy food, meat and its substitutes, pasta, condiments, spices and spreads, desserts and ice creams, and ready-to-eat meals. The gluten-free bakery food segment held the largest share of the market (29%) in 2018, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecasted period.

According to the report, conventional stores, specialty stores and drug stores are the most common distribution channels for these products. Among the different distribution channels, conventional stores currently hold the highest market share (83%), owing to their ease of accessibility.

Research on Global Markets tracks the performance of the global gluten-free food market across the key geographies of North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America dominated the global gluten-free food market with a share of 53% in 2018, owing to the rising number of patients who have celiac disease. Europe is expected to expand at the highest CAGR (10.3%) during the forecasted period.

The report covers some of the key players operating in the global gluten-free food market, such as Kraft Heinz Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, Dr. Schar AG/SPA, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and Doves Farm.

Key highlights of the report:

Scope and segmentation of the global gluten-free food market

A comprehensive overview of the historical, current, and predicted market size, revenue, and market attractiveness analysis

Market segmentation and analysis based on product type - bakery items, dairy food, meat and its substitutes, desserts and ice creams, condiments, spices and spreads, pasta, and ready-to-eat meals

Market segmentation and analysis based on distribution channel - conventional stores, specialty stores, and drug stores

Regional market analysis of North America , Asia-Pacific , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

