Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of enterprise data protection SaaS, and Tech Data Corporation, a global technology distributor, today announced a distribution partnership for Cobalt Iron products, including the company's Adaptive Data Protection (ADP) SaaS enterprise backup solution, throughout the United Kingdom.

"As we continue to expand the Cobalt Iron footprint in the U.K. market, Tech Data will be a valuable partner in addressing customer and partner demand for next-generation automated and analytics-driven data protection," said Mark Ward, chief operating officer at Cobalt Iron. "Tech Data has both an impressive reputation and extensive reach in these markets, and we look forward to working together to drive business partners' awareness of the benefits that smart, secure, automated data protection everywhere brings to the enterprise."

Tech Data is a world-leading end-to-end technology distributor, and the company offers not only a broad portfolio of products, services, and solutions, but also the specialized skills and expertise in next-generation technologies that enable channel partners to bring innovative products and solutions to market.

The new partnership between the two companies will make Cobalt Iron products and solutions even more visible and accessible to business partners in the U.K., enabling them to deliver increased cost savings, simpler operations, and greater flexibility.

Cobalt Iron ADP enables partners to deliver a cloud-based backup-as-a-service leveraging the most intelligent analytics and automation. The solution modernizes backup, delivering the features and scale of enterprise data protection along with the flexibility and economics of cloud consumption.

Ian Jeffs, business unit director Data Center, at Tech Data U.K., said: "The addition of Cobalt Iron to our next-generation solutions portfolio means we can give resellers an opportunity to address the rapidly evolving backup needs of enterprise customers who are moving to hybrid and highly distributed infrastructures."

