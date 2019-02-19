sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

91,86 Euro		+0,01
+0,01 %
WKN: 875339 ISIN: US8782371061 Ticker-Symbol: TDT 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TECH DATA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TECH DATA CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,42
92,02
15:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TECH DATA CORP
TECH DATA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TECH DATA CORP91,86+0,01 %