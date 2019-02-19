New architecture for Fusion1 provides scalability, redundancy, faster integration, improved user interface, and accelerated reporting and workflow management

Federos, the leading provider of service and operations management software solutions for communications service providers, managed service providers and enterprises, announced today availability of the latest version of Fusion1.

Fusion1, part of Federos' software-defined operations platform, enables organizations to seamlessly integrate, visualize, and manage critical information to deliver actionable insights for operations teams. Fusion1's latest release offers a single pane of glass, contextual views, customizable dynamic dashboards, advanced business process automation, and fast and adaptable integration capabilities. Key enhancements include:

New UI with native mobile support and simpler navigation for better user experience.

Re-designed micro-service-based architecture allows extended horizontal scalability and system redundancy.

Key upgrades to the core data store and message processing technologies to support greater quantities of data.

Improved business process management workflow capabilities.

New capabilities for contextual mapping.

Easier to use and functionally rich reporting engine.

Industry standard authentication and authorization.

Swagger API documentation for easier and faster automation development for integrations.

Fusion1's dynamic contextual mapping enables customers to define the relationship of data between disparate systems through an intuitive user interface. With the ability to map complex relationships in minutes, Fusion1 helps IT operators visualize and act on contextual information sourced from multiple integrated systems in a single view. If not already supported, new applications can easily be integrated using industry standard models. In addition, Fusion1's advanced business process management engine automates actions to free up operations teams to focus on business-critical activities.

"With Fusion1 our customers have greater control over how data and the connected relationships between disparate data can impact business processes and service offerings to avoid unexpected downtime," said John Locke, CTO at Federos. "The latest version of Fusion1 significantly enhances our industry leading solution and provides unmatched flexibility for customers."

Federos Software-Defined Operations Platform

Built on an open and scalable foundation, Federos' software-defined operations platform accelerates an organization's ability to simplify, automate, and transform their service environment with zero downtime and lower TCO.

The platform brings service management disciplines (event, fault, performance, topology, root-cause analysis and service level management) together with integration and automation to eliminate complexity and make service management more effective and efficient at lowest TCO. Key platform solutions include:

Assure1 provides sophisticated event analytics and machine learning using historical and real-time data to help customers quickly and accurately pinpoint and automatically resolve the root cause of service impacting events.

Fusion1 provides workflow automation and contextual visualization that allows customers to streamline operations with a single interface to all their systems and business workflow automation to accelerate operational processes.

About Federos

Federos' Software-Defined Operations platform leverages AIOps to transform service management and provide leading telecommunications, managed service providers, data centers and enterprises, including Aureon, Eir, Equinix, Hargray, MANX, Oracle, Tata Communications, Tele2, and VIRTUS, with the ability to significantly reduce operations costs, assure delivery of new services and enhance customer experience. For more information, visit www.federos.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005304/en/

Contacts:

Federos

Donna Bastien, Public Relations

303-880-4904

dbastien@federos.com