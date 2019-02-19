EMBEDDED WORLD 2019 - NanoLock Security and Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY) today announced the companies are jointly developing flash-based solutions that bring device-level security and management to the automotive and industrial domains. The combination of NanoLock's security and Cypress' Semper NOR Flash devices enables a trusted management platform and secure over-the-air (OTA) updates for autonomous and connected vehicle electronics units, as well as for smart factories and other Industry 4.0 applications. This is achieved by leveraging the unique compute capabilities of the Semper NOR Flash to create a secured channel, flash to cloud, to protect against overwriting, modification, manipulation, erasure and ransomware attacks on firmware, boot images and system parameters.

Cypress and NanoLock will jointly demonstrate the solution protecting industrial automation equipment and automotive ECUs from a cyberattack at the Embedded World 2019 trade show in Nuremberg, Germany in Cypress' stand (#148 in hall 4A) of the Nuremberg Exhibition Center from February 26-28, 2019.

"With the autonomous and connected revolution underway in the automotive and industrial markets, vehicles and equipment contain more sophisticated electronic devices that require security and management of the software running on those devices," said Sandeep Krishnegowda, Director of Marketing and Applications in the Flash Business Unit at Cypress. "Adding NanoLock's security and management technology to our Semper devices enables Cypress to provide the required level of protection for our automotive and industrial customers whose end-users' safety relies on fail-safe storage and security."

"Our joint development with Cypress continues our efforts to tackle the IoT domain's vulnerabilities and the automotive and ICS industries are a major part of it," said Yoni Kahana, VP Customers, NanoLock. "Our joint solution presents a flash-to-cloud approach to automotive security and management by ensuring that vast devices are protected and managed during the whole device lifecycle, from manufacturing and operations to updates and through end of life, from the flash layer to the cloud controlling these devices."

About Cypress

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded system solutions for the world's most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress' microcontrollers, analog ICs, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.

About NanoLock Security

NanoLock Security was founded in 2016 by seasoned industry executives and formed around the founders' and senior management's deep understanding of how to manage and secure the new generation of connected and IoT devices. The company provides the industry's only lightweight, ironclad, low-cost security and management solution for connected and IoT devices. Using virtually zero computing or power resources, NanoLock Security protects firmware and sensitive information stored on connected and IoT devices, preventing attacks ranging from ransomware to malicious manipulation of stored code. NanoLock has offices in New York, Israel and Tokyo. Please visit www.nanolocksecurity.com for more information and follow NanoLock on Twitter and LinkedIn.

