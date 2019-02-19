Core State Holdings, Corp. Announces Launch of Series A

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / Core State Holdings, Corp. ("CSH" or the "Company") announces today the launch of a Series A round for the sale of 15% equity. The Company's goal is to raise $2,250,000 USD and Class A shares and Class B shares are available to be purchased. The capital that has currently been raised up to date is $1,115,000 which is 52.38%.

The uniqueness of the Series A is that payment in Fiat and in crypto are accepted. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Perkscoin, and others are accepted. All necessary information needed to make the correct decision, and to see all forms of payment, can be found on the Company website. The Company has made public the Pitch Deck for both the Company and their projects, the Whitepaper/Business Plan, and even a registration form that investors (private or company) will need to fill out.

For further information on Core State Holdings, Corp., please see https://corestateholdings.com.

If you are interested in investing and want to know how to get started, please contact either: Oleg Cheine, Founder, President of CSH at (416) 471-7884 or at ocheine@cannasos.com; or Daniel Cheine, Co-founder, Director of Business Development at (416) 893-2390 or at danielc@cannasos.com.

About CSH:

Core State Holdings, Corp. is a technology company based out of Toronto, Ontario. It was created back in 2014 and the corporation owns two digital properties: CannaSOS and PTPWallet, both in two hot industries - cannabis and crypto.

Since 2014, the Company has been developing a social network for the cannabis industry which was named CannaSOS. Since its creation, the project has been used by over 10,000,000 users worldwide, has over 5,500 business pages, the largest and most informative Strain Database in the world, and much more. The main improvements that are currently being done to the platform are primarily aimed at improving the User Interface.

Since 2018, the company has been developing a crypto transactional platform called PTPWallet which was created not only for the cannabis industry, allowing businesses in the retail sector to do transactions in crypto, but also for the global retail sector. The first alpha version was launched in January of 2019, and on two applications (iOS and Android), PTPWallet has seen over 10,000 downloads.

PTPWallet is a unique platform which allows users to send and receive crypto not only via QR Code and addresses, but also by Email, SMS, and social network. Additionally, all internal transactions within the platform are completely anonymous, are instantaneous (around 1 second wait time), and are covered by a Pin code which only the sender knows. In addition, for the retail sector, a Deals module was developed which allows businesses to be displayed on a Map with their location, contact information, and the service they are offering. Businesses are also able to provide cashback in crypto, and because of this, see a decrease in customer turnover. The platform also has a KYC, a referral program, and is currently about to see additional modules: real-time projection of the price of all currencies (within PTPWallet) on the market, a desktop version of the application, and an API which will allow online E-commerce businesses to accept and send cryptocurrencies instantly.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535524/Core-State-Holdings-Corp-Announces-Launch-of-Series-A