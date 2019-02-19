Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2019) - CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE: CAT) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as Chimata Gold. Management believes this new name better represents the company's current focus on lithium.

The company's Kamativi Lithium Tailings Project, associated with the disused Kamativi tin mine, is located approximately 185 kilometres eastsouth-east of Victoria Falls, in Zimbabwe.

The company has two other projects in its portfolio. The gold/copper Troilus North Project, acquired in the fall of 2017, located 160 kilometres north of the Quebec town of Chibougamau, in the northwest section of the Val-d'Or district, and the 1,052 hectare BAM Property is located in famed "Golden Triangle" in northwestern British Columbia.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.chimatagoldcorp.com, contact Richard Groome, Interim President and CEO, 604-674-3145 or by email at info@chimatagoldcorp.com.

