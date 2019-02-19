SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest category management study for a food and beverage companyThis success storyhighlights key enablers such as cross-functional approach, executive mandate and performance management that are vital for the successful implementation of a category management strategy. It also provides detailed insights into how companies can determine different commodity categories and monitor them.

The escalating competition among companies is compelling companies to increase their brand awareness and service levels. This is forcing companies to adopt a cross-functional approach and leverage category management. By measuring the right metrics, companies can improve the performance management and find out new ways that can be implemented to satisfy business needs. However, it requires companies to have a thorough knowledge of purchasing and spend patterns to empower the buying entities to make the most informed procurement decisions.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "The category management process involves the analysis of various factors such as supplier relationship management (SRM), the total cost of ownership (TCO), demand management, and supply chain risk management to help companies make informed and precise procurement decisions."

The Business Problem: The client is a renowned company in the food and beverage industry in the United States. The declining economic landscape pressurized the client to adopt effective strategies to reduce costs while enhancing their service levels. This required them to reduce their maverick spend and adopt a more holistic approach to procure goods and services. The increased pressure compelled the client to collaborate with SpendEdge and develop a category management strategy that can identify new procurement cost management opportunities for them.

The Solution Offered: The experts at SpendEdge gained comprehensive insights into the key levers for successful category management strategy implementation and provided customized solutions. This reduced the organizational spend of the company and delivered better results than the traditional approach previously implemented by the company. Also, the category management strategy improved the supplier relationships, internal stakeholder relationships, and risk management for the organization. This helped the company to achieve initial savings and sustain them over time.

SpendEdge's category management strategy helped the client to:

Decrease organizational spend.

Enhance their relationship with suppliers.

SpendEdge's category management strategy also offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing end-to-end procurement processes and identifying savings opportunities.

Developing a central framework to monitor all commodity categories.

