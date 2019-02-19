Edison Investment Research - Food & Drink - Greggs: After only seven weeks, Greggs' vegan sausage roll has already led us to an upgrade, our third in two months. With its smart approach to social media, the company is succeeding in disrupting out-of-date perceptions, which appears to be bringing new customers into the stores. While multiples are optically high, we believe there may be further upgrade potential.ISIN: GB00B63QSB39

