Some 377 households and a retirement home are participating in a pilot project. In the first two weeks of this month, solar power generators sold 82% of their electricity within the neighborhood. The goal of the one-year test run is to develop a viable concept for the local marketing of solar power.From pv magazine Germany. A blockchain-based marketplace for solar power in Walenstadt, near St. Gallen in Switzerland has had a successful start: In the first two weeks of this month, the 37 participating households and a retirement home sourced a quarter of their electricity demand from their neighbors. ...

