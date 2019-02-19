Plans were broadly sketched out in the nation's twelfth five-year plan, in 2008. Since then China's Defense Science and Technology Bureau has supported key technology research. An initial, megawatt-scale project is planned in the stratosphere sometime in the 2021-2025 period.A few decades later than Russia and the U.S., but with no less ambition, China's space race is fully into gear. The nation's latest reported project: a multi-gigawatt solar plant to orbit the Earth and transmit energy in the form of microwaves down to a land-based receiver. Such a supply would be theoretically uninterrupted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...