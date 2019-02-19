With its investment, the energy company has broadened its portfolio of ways to help customers save on energy bills. There are multiple energy companies pursuing similar goals at the moment as distributed generation and storage solutions require utilities to find new business models; not the least to avoid grid expansion costs.British energy company Centrica is working toward integrating solar, storage and heat pump assets into its customer offer. The company said deploying residential storage alongside each of the U.K.'s residential rooftop installations could unlock 4.5 GW of flexible energy ...

