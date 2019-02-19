sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

DNO ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Lars Takla, the deputy chairman of the Board of Directors of DNO ASA, has on 19 February 2019 bought 10,000 shares in DNO ASA, at an average price of NOK 18.1219 per share. Following this transaction, Mr. Takla holds 30,000 shares in DNO ASA.

Separately, Mr. Takla is the majority shareholder of Takla Energy AS, which owns 10,000 shares in DNO ASA.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire

