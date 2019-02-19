ITPartners+ Included in National List for Excellence in Managed IT Services

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company has named ITPartners+ to its 2019 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This annual list recognizes outstanding MSPs with services that help customers improve operational efficiencies and maximize return on IT investments.

Managed service providers are integral to the success of businesses everywhere. They empower companies to implement and operate complex technologies while staying within their budgets and keeping focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list identifies the most groundbreaking managed service organizations.

As a member of the MSP Pioneer 250 category, ITPartners+ has been especially recognized for their work in the SMB market.

'What an honor to be recognized as one of the top 500 MSPs.' said Kevin Damghani, Chief Partner Experience Engineer at ITPartners+ 'This award highlights the hard work our team has put in to constantly innovate our services and help grow our partners in their business.'



The MSP500 list is featured in the February 2019 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About ITPartners+

Founded in 2007, ITPartners+ is an IT Managed Services Provider in Grand Rapids, MI with a national reach. Serving governments and businesses, we offer services for companies with and without IT infrastructure in-house. ITPartners+ has a flexible and unlimited model that is unique in the Managed Services Industry - one company, unlimited support, and no surprise bills. Fully Managed, Unbelievably Simple.

