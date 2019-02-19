On February 19, 2019 Nasdaq Vilnius decided to satisfy the application of AB Vilniaus degtine and to remove AB Vilniaus degtine(VDG1L, ISIN code LT0000112450) shares from the Baltic Secondary List. Taking into account distribution of the financial instruments among the investors and possible effect of the removal from the trading list on interests of investors the shares of AB Vilniaus degtine will be removed on March 31, 2019 (the last trading day on the Baltic Secondary list of AB Vilniaus degtine shares will be on March 29, 2019). These financial instruments will be removed from the Secondary List at the request of the issuer following the provisions of items 18.3, 18.4, and 19.3 of the Nasdaq Vilnius Listing rules. The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders held on November 4, 2016 adopted decision to delist the Company's shares from trading on Nasdaq Vilnius and to discontinue the public offering of the Company's shares. The Company's main shareholder Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits launched the tender offer submitting the offer to buy up remaining shares on December 02, 2016 and closed it on December 15, 2016. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits after the execution of the tender offer owned 97,84 % of Company's share capital and voting rights. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.