Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Morgan Stanley Europe SE on the 22nd of February, 2019. Morgan Stanley Europe SE has been granted an additional member ID, MSN, in its trading activities at Nasdaq Stockholm. The ID MSN will trade in bilaterally cleared instruments. At the same time Morgan Stanely Europe SE will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments to the already existing member ID, MSE. Custodian used on Nasdaq Stockholm will be SEB. Trading Identity MSE and MSN in INET will not change. Clearing Member Identities for Morgan Stanley Europe SE will be as follows: Member: Morgan Stanley Europe SE INET memberID: MSE, MSN Clearing and settlement ID: MSE Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: On the 22nd of February, 2018 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=709955