MacMillan Entertainment Group: Announcing the Launch of MailerBee, a Next Generation Email Marketing Service

MailerBee is an Innovative Service that Offers a Unique and Highly Useful Set of Features

LOMMA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / The founders of MailerBee, an innovative and effective email marketing service, are pleased to announce the official launch of their new white labeled MailerBee service.

To learn more about MailerBee and its services, as well as the many reseller benefits, please visit https://mailerbee.com/our-service/reseller-benefits/.

As a company spokesperson noted, MailerBee was created by a team of experienced digital marketers who have a great deal of experience in the digital marketing industry.

"From a customer perspective, a rich set of features are included into the subscriptions, some based on what type of subscription is selected," the spokesperson noted, adding that the different types of campaigns are regular campaigns, autoresponders, SMS campaigns and A/B testing campaigns.

"The A/B testing feature takes split testing to a new level with its many variants and rich testing criterias to find the very best winner."

MailerBee is a one-of-a-kind service with a unique set of features that address the challenges that many suppliers of IT-services and digital services faces with increased competition, decreased customer loyalty and keeping the pace up in technically challenging areas in the field of digital marketing. With the rebrandable MailerBee service, the spokesperson noted, MailerBee will provide a state-of-the-art service to business customers, via resellers of MailerBee who have rebranded the service as their own, in generating sales and leads online and lowering the sales costs.

For resellers, the spokesperson noted, TurnKey business MailerBee offers most of what is needed to configure and thereby start a new business based on the email marketing service, or start a new business area or service offering to existing and new customers.

"The MailerBee service is priced at really attractive levels in order to create a global market where any company globally, whether it is selling in developed countries or in emerging countries, can either accept the base prices and sell the service at these low prices, or increase the prices using the built-in pricing editor," the spokesperson explained.

Through its high margin and low cost, MailerBee enables resellers to build strong and profitable relationship marketing partnerships with their business customers - both existing and new ones. By just handling the things related to their customers and have the service delivered by the MailerBee team to their respective customers under the resellers' names, contact info and brands, a unique service has been created.

About MailerBee:

MailerBee is a web based, white labeled, turnkey email marketing service created by successful digital marketers who have extensive experience in the digital marketing industry and IT. Through the cross disciplinary skills required to not only succeed in digital marketing, but to also create stunning results, the MailerBee team has now taken their experiences from leading e-commerce stores, travel companies, industrial companies, transport and logistics companies and service companies, among others, and applied the team's skills in the email marketing and digital marketing software service field to create the next generation web based service of email marketing. For more information, please visit https://mailerbee.com/.

