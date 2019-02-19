Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Shield Therapeutics: Shield Therapeutics is focused on the development and commercialisation of Feraccru, a CHMP-approved oral formulation of iron positioned for the treatment of iron deficiency (ID) with or without anaemia. In 2018, out-licensing Feraccru to Norgine re-established an active salesforce in core EU5 territories and provided Shield with a cash injection of £11m. Additional near-term revenue (royalties and milestones) is expected as Norgine continues rollout of Feraccru across Europe in 2020. In the US, we expect Feraccru approval in 2019. We value Shield at £178m or 153p/share.ISIN: GB00BYV81293

