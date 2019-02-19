Last year's trend continued in the first 2019 round of PV tenders. The average final price was €0.0480/kWh. Almost all the selected projects will be on arable land in disadvantaged areas of Bavaria.From pv magazine Germany. Germany's Federal Network Agency has published the results of the first 2019 tender for ground-mounted PV and large-scale wind power projects. For PV systems with 750 kW or more capacity, the tender saw 24 projects awarded with a total capacity of 178 MW. Overall, there were 80 bids for PV projects totaling 465 MW in the tender - which meant the exercise was around two-and-a-half ...

