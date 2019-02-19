Command Alkon is All Set for the Annual UK Concrete Show

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Feb. 19, 2019, the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction's Heavy Work, is proud to exhibit at the 9th Annual UK Concrete Show. The UK Concrete Show is Europe's only event dedicated exclusively to concrete, where hundreds of exhibitors and product groups gather to showcase the latest products and technologies. This event is the ultimate opportunity to see the latest products and to network with new and existing suppliers. The show will take place the 20th and 21st of March in Birmingham at the National Exhibition Centre, Halls 17 & 18.

"The UK Concrete Show is a great venue dedicated to the actual concrete producers and contractors who utilize the product in the market and provides a unique opportunity to engage and connect with practitioners from around the world," said David Taylor, UK Area Sales Manager at Command Alkon. "Attendees leave with further knowledge of best practices and problem solving strategies through collaboration and educational seminar sessions."

Command Alkon will be showcasing these technologies and more at Stand F22:

Apex

Conactive Process Control

COMMANDassurance

Opening Hours:

Wednesday, 20 March - 09.00 to 17.00

Thursday, 21 March - 09.00 to 16.00

"There is no other show that comes close to The UK CONCRETE Show in offering the ROI for specialist industry suppliers - unlike general, broader based construction shows, everyone in the hall has one thing in common - concrete," said Rob Piosik, Business Development Manager at Command Alkon.

Rob Piosik will be hosting a seminar session on 21 March at 13.00 where he will introduce a "game changer" within the Concrete Industry. During the seminar, Rob will discuss the value of the real-time measurement of concrete slump during the transport of concrete. With COMMANDassurance, both the driver and the concrete plant will gain insight into, among other things, the slump, volume, and temperature of the concrete from loading to unloading at work.

All educational seminar sessions for the show will be available at the following times:

Wednesday, 20 March - 11-14.45

Thursday, 21 March - 11-14.45

For more information about The UK Concrete Show 2019, visit the website here .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction's Heavy Work, we're dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR



Karli Langner

Command Alkon

