Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Senvion S.A. (IRSH) Senvion S.A. revises guidance for fiscal year 2018 19-Feb-2019 / 18:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Senvion S.A. revises guidance for fiscal year 2018* Luxembourg, February 19, 2019: Senvion S.A. ('Senvion') today announces that after preliminary review, the company is likely to achieve full year revenues of around EUR 1.45bn with an adjusted EBITDA margin1 of around 3.0% in 2018 and will therefore deviate from the earlier announced guidance of revenues of around EUR 1.6bn with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 5.0%. The revision of the EBITDA guidance is mainly driven by loss of profits due to delayed revenues, provisions for cost overruns in logistics and liquidated damages due to the delays in installations experienced in 2018. The company is working towards recovery of the installations and expects to address the delays within 2019. 1 For additional information on the alternative performance indicator used please refer to our website to our Annual Report 2017 [1], page 40. Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person): Anja Siehler Senior Manager - Capital Markets phone: +352 26 00 - 5285 email: anja.siehler@senvion.com Contact: Anja Siehler Tel: +352 26 00 5285 Mobil: +4915221817093 E-mail: anja.siehler@senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 549300WUKZSK5CX6SM09 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7564 EQS News ID: 777825 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d15639f5fdfc24d8ad9412ca7f9e9335&application_id=777825&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2019 12:54 ET (17:54 GMT)