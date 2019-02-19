sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

- Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2PEG2 ISIN: CA65629X1015 Ticker-Symbol: 1KO1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORRA METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORRA METALS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION1,090,00 %
NORRA METALS CORP-0,00 %