Dynata Acquisition of Reimagine Holdings Group Successfully Completed

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, a global leader in first-party data and data services, announces that its acquisition of Reimagine Holdings Group, a global leader in data creation and technology-enabled business intelligence, has received all necessary regulatory approvals and has closed.

Reimagine Holdings Group and its entities included in the transaction -- Critical Mix, PopResearch, and MarketSight, among others -- will immediately begin operations under the Dynata brand. Gary S. Laben, Chief Executive Officer of Dynata, will lead the combined organization. Hugh Davis and Keith Price, Co-Founders and Managing Directors of Reimagine Holdings, will assume executive leadership positions with Dynata.

Dynata is one of the world's largest providers of permissioned, actively managed first-party data. The acquisition of Reimagine further enhances Dynata's broad and diverse panels, comprised of millions of consumers and business professionals around the globe. Reimagine's state-of-the-art technology including survey automation solutions, data analysis and visualization tools, fraud-prevention methodologies, and artificial intelligence capabilities extends the application and effectiveness of Dynata's first-party data solutions to enable accurate, real-time insights for clients.

"Bringing together our strong, complementary portfolios of data products and services and the unparalleled talent of our people will be a game changer for our clients," says Gary S. Laben, Chief Executive Officer of Dynata. "The combination of high quality data, modern technology for data analysis and seamless delivery of insights, and a world-class services organization will empower our clients to make quicker, more informed decisions and achieve better business results," he adds.

The combined company is privately held. Financial terms of the deal are not being publicly released.

