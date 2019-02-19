Regulatory News:

In connection with the implementation of its share buyback program, as decided by the Board of Directors today, Gecina (Paris:GFC) has appointed an independent investment service provider to buy back Gecina shares on its behalf, depending on market conditions, for up to a maximum of €150m from February 20, 2019 to June 30, 2019.

The shares purchased will be allocated for tenders or exchanges of shares on potential external growth operations for up to 5% of the share capital, and will be cancelled above this limit, if applicable.

This operation is in line with the authorizations given by the Combined General Meeting on April 18, 2018, which authorized a share buyback program for up to 10% of the capital and a maximum price per share of €180.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.3 billion euros at end-2018. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

