A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest downloadable resource on potential barriers to a foreign market entry and strategies to overcome them. Market entry into international markets could be a highly challenging task and unless the right strategies are formulated to overcome these challenges, chances are they would fail.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005628/en/

Foreign market entry challenges (Graphic: Business Wire)

Globalization has opened way for several organizations around the world to explore their prospects overseas. While some may succeed in establishing themselves in international markets, some may not. There are several factors that need to be examined by companies before formulating their foreign market entry strategies. Every international market is different from the other in terms of customer needs, product preferences, and regulations, which companies need to correctly identify in order to succeed in developing a powerful market entry strategy.

Thoroughly analyzing a market dramatically raises the odds of making good market entry decisions. Get in touch with our experts for more insights on building effective market entry strategies!

Foreign market entry challenges

Monopolies in the market

Monopoly occurs when one company rules over an entire market and is the key provider of products and services in that market. These companies often use tactics in form of patents and licenses to control distribution routes, resources or suppliers, and thereby block entry to competitors and block the development of possible substitutes.

Ready to overcome market entry challenges? Know how Infiniti helps companies overcome market entry barriers with robust market entry strategies. Request a free proposal

Poor legal protection

Foreign companies getting poor legal protection from a local government could also act as a barrier. Companies that cannot assume protection of its intellectual property (copyrights, patents, trademarks) and fair and effective dispute settlement mechanisms, it is likely to suffer losses in the market.

Corruption and bribery

Bribes and corruption are common in several foreign markets. Although public opinion in the target country may be against such practices, they remain a reality. Local companies in such countries treat bribes as an everyday business occurrence. However, when it comes to foreign companies, they can face severe civil and criminal penalties for paying bribes.

Download the free resource and gain insights into key strategies that can help overcome the challenges in foreign market entry.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005628/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us