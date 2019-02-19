AMA Places Ban on cbdMD's CBD Oil Sponsorship of Chad Reed

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / The AMA prohibits CBD sponsorships of all supercross racers for the Monster Energy Supercross until further notice.

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has issued a statement banning CBD sponsorships of the Monster Energy Supercross. This statement disallows any and all CBD sponsorships "with logos or other promotional displays on their person, their uniform, their gear, or on their bike" - and will be enforced by removing any riders who do not comply.

Chad Reed, Australian motocross and supercross racer, and a cbdMD athlete wore the CBD company's logo on his helmet during his race in Minnesota last weekend, however, the AMA will not allow this moving forward, effective immediately.

"We beat ourselves up on the track and cbdMD offers athletes a natural approach to both relief and recovery," said Chad Reed. "I still have hope that the AMA will retract their ruling and recognize the many health benefits that CBD can offer - and not just for athletes, but for everyone."

cbdMD, a Level Brands company (NYSE American: LEVB) and personal sponsor of Reed's, produces THC-free CBD as an all-natural alternative to synthetic medications to alleviate pain, inflammation, sleeplessness, stress, and more. Both amateur and professional athletes continue to look for natural solutions for their aches and pains, and CBD has been pushed to the forefront because of its anti-addictive properties.

"Since our inception, we've remained focused on helping people and making a difference," said Caryn Dunayer, Co-founder and President of cbdMD. "We partner with a number of athletes in many disciplines to promote recovery. Our THC-free products adhere to the industry's highest standards to provide high-quality CBD with health-promoting properties for the masses."

In a statement, the AMA said the rule will remain in effect until further notice.

About cbdMD (http://www.cbdMD.com)

cbdMD, a Level Brands company, offers a comprehensive line of natural, THC-free, hemp-derived CBD oil products made in the US, including tinctures, capsules, gummies, pet products, bath bombs, topicals, and vape oils. As a company committed to the highest standards for CBD sourcing, extraction, and production, cbdMD is for consumers seeking to experience the full benefits of CBD in a safe, convenient, and cost-effective manner. For more information, please visit http://www.cbdMD.com.

About Level Brands (http://www.levelbrands.com)

Level Brands owns and operates the nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand cbdMD, whose current products include CBD gummies, CBD tinctures, CBD topical, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils, and CBD pet products. The Company also operates a licensing and corporate brand management businesses under the kathy ireland® Health & Wellness; Ireland Men One (I'M1), and Encore Endeavor One (EE1) brands, as well as a personal products division Beauty & Pin-Ups.

