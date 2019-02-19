First Majestic Silver (AG) is one of our favorite silver stocks as we have covered it extensively. Our patience is about to be rewarded, because First Majestic Silver is on the verge of a giant breakout. As per our First Majestic Silver stock forecast for 2019 this breakout would send its price 2 to 3 times higher. Indeed, a multi-bagger in the making, that's what we forecasted several months ago, both in our silver price forecast (SILVER) as well as our silver stocks forecast (SIL). If this giant breakout materializes it has the potential to qualify as one of the TOP 3 investing opportunities of ...

