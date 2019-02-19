Regulatory News:

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), has expanded and strengthened its innovation capabilities for scent, taste and active ingredients through the acquisition of The Additive Advantage (TAA), a company that develops novel technologies with diverse capabilities that span applications and industries. TAA has the expertise to develop the next-generation delivery systems technology platform that will enable the printing of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic and health nutrition actives onto a variety of consumer products.

IFF Chairman CEO Andreas Fibig said, "The acquisition of TAA helps to expand our large portfolio of offerings to customers in a truly unique way through print technology. With the expertise that this talented group of people brings under our roof, we envision taking delivery systems to a completely new level and ultimately enriching how consumers experience our customers' products."

"We are genuinely excited to welcome our new colleagues to the IFF R&D family," said Dr. Gregory Yep, Chief Scientific and Sustainability Officer for IFF. "This is the type of technology that cuts across all our business units and spurs innovation across the company creating excitement for our teams and for our customers."

The Additive Advantage was founded in 2006 by Salvatore Celeste, and maintains a research laboratory, engineering facility and sales office in North Reading, Massachusetts.

