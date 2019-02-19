Woodbridge Announces New European Sales & Engineering Office in Germany

MISSISSAUGA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / Woodbridge, a global systems solution provider of fully-integrated foam products, announces it will open a new European Sales & Engineering Office in central Germany.

The new office is slated to open Spring 2019 and will allow Woodbridge and its partners to deliver seamless support to its European OE customers globally and remain positioned for future growth. Initially, the facility will provide business development, program management, design, and product engineering support. Future plans include establishing a suite of product development and advanced testing/performance labs.

"Building upon the relationships and our experience over the past two decades in Europe, we look forward to this next chapter and our ability to provide more direct services to our European customers," said President & CEO Charles Daly. "We envision a long and prosperous future with ongoing support and collaboration between our teammates, customers, partners, and suppliers in every region around the world."

About Woodbridge

Woodbridge serves the automotive, commercial, recreational, packaging, healthcare and building industries. The company also provides chemical research and development, product and process engineering, tooling, technical support and accredited laboratory testing to a diverse customer base. For more information, please visit woodbridgegroup.com.

Woodbridge Contact

Leonard Roelant, Vice President Product Management, Marketing & Strategy

(248) 280-6983

Leonard_Roelant@woodbridgegroup.com

