TransGlobal Assets, Inc.: TransGlobal Assets Shareholder Update

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / TransGlobal Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: TMSH) is pleased to update shareholders with information relative to recent filings and other subjects to of interest to TMSH investors. The Company will continue to operate with transparency and provide its shareholders with relevant updates as events and details are solidified. Bid negotiations and contracts, details of partners, project locations, terms, revenues, and timelines will be publicly announced upon removal of non-disclosure agreements. This is standard business practice.

CURRENT INFORMATION & FILINGS

The Company confirms the following stated information:

TransGlobal Assets, Inc. confirms that operations will be conducted in such businesses that will include, but not limited to, Fuel, Energy Drinks, Hemp Products, Tobacco, and Building Materials.

TransGlobal Assets, Inc. will make announcements as needed and required.

TransGlobal Assets, Inc. is excited about the upcoming year and looks forward to creating ventures that will improve the overall performance of TMSH.

Safe Harbor Statement

A statement typically found in the fine print at the end of a corporation's press release that says that the "forward-looking statements" are based on a number of events and assumptions. It cautions investors not to put too much reliance on these statements because they are subject to a number of uncertainties that the company can't control and that may cause the results to differ from the statements. The readers of the release are referred to the company's filings with the SEC for further information.

The safe harbor statement received a large push from the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. That law protects issuers of publicly-traded securities from liability for certain financial projections and related facts and figures. The SEC's rules require companies to say that their projections are forward-looking and to include cautionary statements advising investors about key risk factors that might affect the statements' accuracy.

CONTACT:

Douglas Johnson

djohnson@transglobalassets.com

541-921-3903

SOURCE: TransGlobal Assets, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536083/TransGlobal-Assets-Shareholder-Update