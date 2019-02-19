SCIP welcomes Cam Mackey as its next Executive Director

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cam Mackey, current Senior Vice President, Operations at MAPI, has been named the next Executive Director of Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals (SCIP) by the association's Governing Board. Mackey will officially assume this new role on March 18, 2019.

"The SCIP Board, along with the Frost & Sullivan Institute Executive Board, has unanimously selected Cam Mackey to be our next Executive Director," said David Frigstad, Chairman, Frost & Sullivan Institute. "As SCIP continues to grow in 2019, we need a leader who has a vision for how SCIP will build upon and advance 34 years of leadership to cross-industry professionals engaged in strategic, integrated and competitive intelligence and related organizational decision-influencing disciplines. Cam has a commitment to SCIP's core values and mission and a capacity to strategically guide the association forward. We have strong confidence Cam will develop rich and meaningful relationships with our members and our partners across our 52 global chapter communities."

"SCIP has taken many exciting steps to enhance its value, leveraging our core strengths in intelligence and strategy to drive measurable business growth," said Paul Santilli, SCIP Chairman of the Board. "I look forward to working with Cam and the SCIP Board to accelerate our work transforming the organization."

Mackey has devoted his career to helping business leaders share best practices and improve their effectiveness. He currently serves as Senior Vice President of Operations at Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity & Innovation (MAPI), a professional society for manufacturing executives. He is responsible for all member programs, including in-person and virtual events, benchmarking, and the overall customer experience. Prior roles at MAPI included leadership of best-practice sharing groups for Chief Marketing Officers and Business Unit Presidents, as well as management of the membership, sales, communications, marketing, technology, and partnerships functions.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead SCIP. The organization has a unique opportunity to help its members make more effective business decisions, armed with rich insights and intelligence. I look forward to working with the Board and members all around the world to ensure SCIP is truly indispensable when it comes to driving business growth," said Mackey.

Mackey was previously director of sales at Corporate Executive Board, a best practices advisory and consulting firm, where he worked on the commercial team tasked with launching the Quality Executive Board. He has authored papers on product management, innovation, digital marketing, pricing, channel strategy, and sales effectiveness. He lives in Washington, D.C., with his wife and two daughters.

Mackey will be formally introduced to the SCIP membership at its 34th Annual International Conference & Exhibition, May 6 to 9, 2019, in Orlando, Fla., USA.

About SCIP

Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals (SCIP), is the GO-TO association for intelligence professionals from all parts of the discipline, offering 34 years of training excellence with programs that are designed to provide and then build on the skills needed for success in the intelligence discipline, with instruction based on solid expertise and designed for on-the-job practical application.

Mission: SCIP will be the global organization of choice for professionals engaged in strategic, integrated and competitive intelligence and related organizational decision-influencing disciplines. SCIP will be the premier advocate for the skilled use of intelligence to enhance business decision-making and organizational performance to create competitive advantage.

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global challenges. The institute leverages leading research, its internal team, industry experts and partners to work in collaboration to leverage technology innovation and ideas to address these challenges.

