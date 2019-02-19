Ultrain's Next-gen Permitted Mainnet Available Online

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / Ultrain recently announced its permitted mainnet is fully operational and able to provide service to external enterprises.

Ultrain's permitted mainnet entered the beta stage on 1st of October 2018. Within 86 days, they have completed 743,248 blocks on the chain and deployed five smart contracts for two separate DApps. Transactions peaked at 345 TPS during those days of operation, demonstrating the reliability, as well as performance of the network.

In addition, Ultrain made the following updates to its existing permitted mainnet:

Consensus mechanism Optimized. Ultrain has previously proved its ability to achieved admirable performance, with 3000 TPS and 1000 nodes in the secure environment of Amazon cloud back in July 2018. Now It has accomplished an innovative optimization with the random algorithm component of the existing consensus mechanism. During the network's operation in a public network environment, Ultrain maintained 1000 TPS (capable of carrying 80 million daily transactions), while improving the stability and usability of network services. As the permitted mainnet aims to provide commercial services to clients, Ultrain promises to deliver performance level of 1000+ TPS, with 99% of the main net functionality usable. Economic model. Ultrain has completed the update process of its economic system (the specific economic system can be seen in the following link: https://medium.com/ultrain-chain/introduction-to-ultrains-economic-model-74920e1c687f .) With this upgrade, DApp developers can choose 'Developer Public Chain', 'Dedicated Side Chain' or 'Side Chain on Demand' as options of purchasing Ultrain's trust computing services to deploy their DApps on a decentralized network. Moreover, Ultrain's system is compatible with mining rigs, which now allows the mining process to be conducted.

Ultrain has completed its network preparation and is able to provide external parties with commercial services. With their strategic cooperation agreements with Unitopia, Mixmarvel Technology, Real Event Limited, Jungo Network, Great Resource New Energy and other leaders in various industries. Ultrain believes there shall be numerous commercial DApps make use of Ultrain's permitted mainnet in the next few months, providing services to end users while operating on Ultrain's chain.

A total of 80 mining rigs are providing computing services in the existing permitted mainnet. These rigs are operated mainly by Ultrain, together with by their business partners. As more enterprise clients use and purchase the trust computing services of Ultrain, more mining rigs are expected to be joining the network to provide computing services. Currently, Ultrain's mining rigs are open for sale, allowing more miners to joining Ultrain's network to provide stable and efficient trust computing services.

Media Contact: blocktopian@ultrain.io

SOURCE: Ultrain

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536091/Ultrains-Next-gen-Permitted-Mainnet-Available-Online